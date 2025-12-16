Wells Fargo Maintains Allegion (ALLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.05% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegion is $186.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from its latest reported closing price of $159.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion is 3,684MM, a decrease of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.18%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 98,957K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 4,746K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,698K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 53.02% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,381K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 8.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,756K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,680K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 38.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,443K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 0.78% over the last quarter.

