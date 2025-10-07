Wells Fargo Maintains Albertsons Companies (ACI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Albertsons Companies is $24.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 44.35% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons Companies is 79,827MM, a decrease of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87, a decrease of 7.82% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons Companies. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.32%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 548,189K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 151,819K shares representing 27.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,905K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 13,128K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,224K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,023K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 10,578K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,873K shares , representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 28.18% over the last quarter.

