Wells Fargo Maintains Albemarle (ALB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.86% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is 271.91. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.86% from its latest reported closing price of 200.14.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is 10,248MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.30%, a decrease of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 120,126K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,450K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,656K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,737K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,734K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,731K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares, representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Albemarle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

