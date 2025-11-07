Wells Fargo Maintains Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.16% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is $330.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.16% from its latest reported closing price of $259.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 16,220MM, an increase of 34.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.36%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 253,877K shares. The put/call ratio of APD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,002K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,495K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,597K shares , representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 8,821K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,261K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 12.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,156K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,027K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.