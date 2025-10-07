Wells Fargo Maintains agilon health (AGL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $1.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 87.28% from its latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is 6,636MM, an increase of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.23%, an increase of 40.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 480,992K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 24.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 45,571K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,407K shares , representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 59.34% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 26,800K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,910K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 49.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,221K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,863K shares , representing a decrease of 152.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 81.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,893K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,332K shares , representing a decrease of 125.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 79.39% over the last quarter.

