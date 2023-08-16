Wells Fargo Maintains Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.77% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 1.45. The forecasts range from a low of 0.35 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 208.77% from its latest reported closing price of 0.47.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 44.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGLE is 0.06%, an increase of 38.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.00% to 75,070K shares. The put/call ratio of AGLE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fairmount Funds Management holds 9,461K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,819K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company.
VR Adviser holds 6,343K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.
EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company.
Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,643K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.
Additional reading:
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Acquisition of Spyre’s assets and concurrent oversubscribed $210.0 million private investment positions the company to advance a potentially best-in-class inflammatory bowel disease
- Appendix A
- ANTIBODY DISCOVERY AND OPTION AGREEMENT
- FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, Inc. 2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN
- FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.