Wells Fargo Maintains Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 1.45. The forecasts range from a low of 0.35 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 208.77% from its latest reported closing price of 0.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 44.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGLE is 0.06%, an increase of 38.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.00% to 75,070K shares. The put/call ratio of AGLE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 9,461K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,819K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 6,343K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,643K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.