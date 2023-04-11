Wells Fargo Maintains Adient (ADNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is $49.11. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from its latest reported closing price of $38.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is $14,729MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QBA2Q - Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 108K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 117K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 33.37% over the last quarter.

MXLSX - Great-West Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 25.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 8.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.20%, a decrease of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 114,568K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

See all Adient regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.