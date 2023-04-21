Wells Fargo Maintains Accolade (ACCD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.56% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accolade is $14.45. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from its latest reported closing price of $15.30.

The projected annual revenue for Accolade is $414MM, an increase of 15.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.04.

Accolade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accolade, Inc. of Pennsylvania provides healthcare related information for self-insured companies. The Company assists employees and their families to make healthcare decisions through its health assistants. Accolade serves customers in the United States.

