Wells Fargo Maintains Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.90% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 78.03. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.90% from its latest reported closing price of 51.37.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 6,813MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On June 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $51.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.34%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 94,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,693K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,908K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 16.26% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,488K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 14.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,414K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,351K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 35.47% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Background Information

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

