Wells Fargo Maintains 3M (MMM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3M is 115.51. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of 97.29.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 34,318MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

3M Declares $1.50 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $97.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2797 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is a decrease of 123 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.29%, an increase of 23.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 385,248K shares. The put/call ratio of MMM is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,267K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 17.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,845K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,535K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,133K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,475K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,855K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 14.30% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,557K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

3M Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

