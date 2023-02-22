Wells Fargo lays off mortgage bankers - CNBC

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N laid off hundreds of mortgage bankers this week as part of its recent strategic shift, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Wells Fargo said there were "displacements" across its home lending business in alignment with previously announced strategic plans and a decrease in mortgage volumes.

