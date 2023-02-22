US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo lays off mortgage bankers - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

February 22, 2023 — 06:23 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N laid off hundreds of mortgage bankers this week as part of its recent strategic shift, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Wells Fargo said there were "displacements" across its home lending business in alignment with previously announced strategic plans and a decrease in mortgage volumes.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.