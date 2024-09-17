News & Insights

Wells Fargo Launches Specialized API Capabilities For Commercial Banking Clients

September 17, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced Tuesday the launch of specialized Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) tailored for its Commercial Banking clients.

This expansion of Wells Fargo's API portfolio provides immediate access to real-time data that may help increase sales, improve liquidity, reduce credit risk, and reduce expenses for floorplan and channel finance clients.

Wells Fargo's API platform enables manufacturers, distributors, and dealers to directly connect from their system of choice, with updates happening automatically and no delay in sending and receiving information. The users need not manually enter, upload, download, or transmit important files, allowing clients instant access to critical business insights.

The new APIs offer Wells Fargo Commercial Banking clients several important benefits such as faster order processing, accurate inventory planning, real-time invoicing, seamless technology integration, and easier money management.

