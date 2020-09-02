Wells Fargo Launches New Checking Account With No Minimum Balances or Overdraft Fees

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is making a play for cost-conscious banking consumers. The bank announced that it has rolled out a new type of account, Clear Access Banking, that boasts low costs and limited fees.

Clear Access Banking is a checking account that carries no account minimum, and incurs no overdraft or insufficient funds fees. It does have a monthly charge ($5.00), but this is waived for account holders ages 13 to 24.

It comes with a contactless debit card, which the bank says can be used in over 13,000 ATMs around the U.S. Account holders can access Clear Access Banking by digital means (online and mobile) and over the phone.

Image source: Wells Fargo.

The new account type is part of a broader effort aimed at simplifying and streamlining Wells Fargo's selection of basic products. More specifically, the bank said, "[i]t is designed for consumers seeking an account to help manage their spending, or who are new to banking, such as young adults."

It'll also be seen as an effort by the bank to keep pace with rivals that have introduced similar "skinny" account types recently.

These launches come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has badly affected the finances of a great many people and sent them scrambling for lower-cost alternatives to many traditional products and services. They also follow years of criticism from many parties about oppressive banking fees.

Investors seem to be signaling approval for this initiative on the part of the bank. On Wednesday, they bid Wells Fargo's shares 2.2% higher, a level that exceeded the growth of the S&P 500 index on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.