Wells Fargo Launches Clear Access Banking - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) announced the launch of Clear Access Banking, a low-cost bank account with no overdraft fees. Clear Access Banking is a checkless account that helps customers avoid spending more than the amount available in the account without incurring overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. The company said, for a flat, $5 monthly fee - waived for primary account owners 13 through 24 years old - the account features a full array of convenient banking services at no additional cost.

The new account is part of Wells Fargo's effort to simplify its products and services. Wells Fargo plans to continue its efforts to simplify its products in the coming year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.