Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on EOG Resources (EOG)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $129.86.

According to TipRanks, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate. Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.91, implying a 13.90% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also downgraded the stock to a Hold with a $136.00 price target.

EOG market cap is currently $74.63B and has a P/E ratio of 10.25.

EOG Resources (EOG) Company Description:

Incorporated in 1985 and based in Texas, EOG Resources, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, China and Canada.

