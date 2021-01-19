Wells Fargo issues debut rate-reset note

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , January 19 (IFR) - Wells Fargo is the first US money-center bank to access the US high-grade primary this year kicking things off Tuesday with its debut in the rate-reset structure.

The bank is out with its first ever institutional sized ($1,000 par) rate reset note, according to IFR data. The structure is a perpetual instrument that resets at a spread over Treasuries every five years and has grown in popularity among banks since it was first introduced in 2019 amid the transition away from the Libor reference rate.

The bank has leaned on the $25 par market to issue fixed-for-life deals in recent years and this its its first $1,000 par bond since 2015, according to research firm CreditSights.

Even outside of the preferred space, Tuesday's bond is the bank's first institutional offering in the high-grade primary since May 2020 when it priced a US$6bn two-part senior note, according to IFR data.

The new subordinated bond, rated Baa2/BB+/BBB, started at a yield of 4.375%, which is an attractive 310bp over Wells Fargo's five-year senior curve, according to CreditSights. Yet, by guidance the yield tightened to 3.9% the number, which is closer to where other rate resets trade in the secondary at about 250bp over bank senior curves.

For example, Citigroup priced a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five at 4% in December that has since traded at around 3.53% to start this year, according to MarketAxess data.

Rate risk

Although the spread over senior credit is attractive to investors and rate resets are well protected from rising rate risks, the risk is not zero, said Jesse Rosenthal head of US financials for CreditSights.

Long end Treasury rates are on the rise in recent weeks ever since the Georgia run-off election ended in a sweep for Democrats and President-Elect Joe Biden promised a US$1.9trn stimulus package to prop up the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

If the stimulus works and rates rise more dramatically late in the year, some investors could be stuck with an unattractively low rate on five-year preferreds, Rosenthal said.

"Simply put, we don’t see a ton of value in US bank preferreds for 2021," the research firm noted in its 2021 outlook report. "Ultra-low rates, yield-starved investors, and our assumption for lower supply are all positives for the asset class in supporting current levels, but we view preferreds as possessing an unattractive return symmetry at this point ... and the foundations of a post-pandemic global economic recovery could combine to push preferreds out of favor."

Wells Fargo is using proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of outstanding preferred stock, according to the SEC filing.

Concurrently on Tuesday morning the bank announced an any-and-all tender offer for the US$1.4bn left outstanding on its 5.375% 2035s and 5.95% 2086s.

The 2086, in particular, is a capital efficient note with a replacement capital covenant, which requires the issuer replace the redeemed capital with an equal and similar amount of capital, explained David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders.

The new debt funding was announced after Wells Fargo reported worst-than-expected earnings, including a 22% decline in fourth quarter corporate and investment banking profits, compared with the same quarter the year prior. By comparison, JP Morgan and Bank of America largely exceeded earnings expectations on Friday.

“Clearly JP Morgan knocked it out of the park and relatively speaking Wells trailed, but I think the overwhelming theme so far is that everything is ok," said David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders. "What regulators and investors have seen so far is that in the battle of the pandemic versus the central bank, the central bank is winning so far.”

Wells Fargo is likely just the start of US bank issuance as the money center banks are expected to raise as much as one third of their total funding needs for the year over the next week or two, Knutson added.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

