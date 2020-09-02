US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo is fined for violations related to variable annuity switches--FINRA

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $2.1 million in fines and restitution to settle charges it failed to properly supervise brokers' recommendations that customers sell variable annuities and use proceeds to buy other investments, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York) ((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nL1N2FZ0Y7

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N agreed to pay $2.1 million in fines and restitution to settle charges it failed to properly supervise brokers' recommendations that customers sell variable annuities and use proceeds to buy other investments, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular