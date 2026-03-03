Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.85% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $307.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 106.85% from its latest reported closing price of $148.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 3,137MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05, a decrease of 7.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an decrease of 429 owner(s) or 28.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.18%, an increase of 39.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 86,650K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 2,583K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,572K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,412K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 42.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,402K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,070K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 59.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.