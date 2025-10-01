Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Zoom Communications (ZM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Zoom Communications (NasdaqGS:ZM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zoom Communications is $94.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of $81.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Communications is 5,052MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74, a decrease of 5.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Communications. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.21%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 208,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,525K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,925K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,870K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,406K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 26.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,507K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,422K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,171K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 1.82% over the last quarter.

