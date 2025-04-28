Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (ZG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:ZG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $88.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.63 to a high of $113.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.68% from its latest reported closing price of $65.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,546MM, an increase of 13.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.16%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 47,487K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 14,286K shares representing 26.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,683K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,333K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2,233K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 40.25% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,093K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 37.54% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,024K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

