Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0YTR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0YTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.48% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 101.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 81.06 GBX to a high of 121.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.48% from its latest reported closing price of 99.07 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,669MM, an increase of 20.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YTR is 0.26%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 103,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,484K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,785K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,161K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 86.36% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 5,233K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,108K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,661K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 58.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.