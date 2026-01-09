Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Waystar Holding (WAY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Waystar Holding (NasdaqGS:WAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.34% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waystar Holding is $49.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.34% from its latest reported closing price of $34.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waystar Holding. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAY is 0.38%, an increase of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.51% to 210,201K shares. The put/call ratio of WAY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 24,879K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,025K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,964K shares , representing a decrease of 31.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 13,244K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,055K shares , representing a decrease of 36.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 36.32% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,263K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,226K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 51.62% over the last quarter.

