Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Viper Energy (VNOM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.71% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $60.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 39.71% from its latest reported closing price of $43.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 669MM, a decrease of 18.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.26%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 126,153K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,652K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,629K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,218K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,939K shares , representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,037K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,426K shares , representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,131K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares , representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 6.49% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,964K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares , representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 32.76% over the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

