Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Verisk Analytics (NasdaqGS:VRSK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is $277.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $312.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of $262.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is 2,814MM, an increase of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.29%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 147,731K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,967K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,638K shares , representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 84.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,495K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,031K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 42.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,414K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 24.25% over the last quarter.

Verisk Analytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.