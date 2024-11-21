Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Vera Therapeutics (VERA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.89% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is $65.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from its latest reported closing price of $45.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.25%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 56,869K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,310K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,939K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 36.14% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 3,452K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,794K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,475K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

