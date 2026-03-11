Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Vail Resorts (MTN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $176.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $138.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is 3,351MM, an increase of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04, an increase of 4.48% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an decrease of 320 owner(s) or 35.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.13%, an increase of 47.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.93% to 45,919K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 2.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,810K shares representing 13.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703K shares , representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,784K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,003K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,196K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,281K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 19.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 22.94% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,858K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 82.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 495.28% over the last quarter.

