Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of UGI (UGI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of UGI (NYSE:UGI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.88% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for UGI is $45.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.88% from its latest reported closing price of $32.45 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for UGI is 11,034MM, an increase of 49.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an decrease of 399 owner(s) or 39.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.10%, an increase of 56.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.93% to 220,009K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,931K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,605K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,334K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares , representing an increase of 51.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 137.57% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,199K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,546K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,372K shares , representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 2.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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