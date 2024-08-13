News & Insights

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of TransUnion (TRU) with Overweight Recommendation

August 13, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

August 13, 2024

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $97.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $84.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 4,214MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.36%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 253,184K shares. TRU / TransUnion Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRU / TransUnion Shares Held by Institutions

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,340K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 80.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,770K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 7,681K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,904K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,257K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 85.24% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,913K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 9.71% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

