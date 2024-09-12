Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of TPG (TPG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of TPG (NasdaqGS:TPG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.70% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPG is $50.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.70% from its latest reported closing price of $51.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG is 1,804MM, a decrease of 33.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.21%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.28% to 90,212K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 10.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,408K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,711K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 84.51% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,981K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,768K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares , representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 33.12% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 2,612K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 4.01% over the last quarter.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

