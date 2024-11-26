Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Thomson Reuters (TRI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.78% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is $122.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.91 to a high of $150.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.78% from its latest reported closing price of $160.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is 7,352MM, an increase of 2.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.20%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 89,240K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,552K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,363K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 62.76% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,814K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,248K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 45.85% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,567K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

