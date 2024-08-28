Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (LSE:0R0H) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (LSE:0R0H) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.37% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 640.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 567.82 GBX to a high of 720.90 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from its latest reported closing price of 596.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 49,548MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0H is 0.68%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 387,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,062K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,987K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0H by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,925K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0H by 16.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,797K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,737K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0H by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,518K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,494K shares , representing a decrease of 41.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0H by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,237K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0H by 6.31% over the last quarter.

