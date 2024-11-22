Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 194,09 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 107,41 € to a high of 260,23 €. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 188,52 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,762MM, an increase of 25.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TII is 0.56%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 949,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 82,639K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 36,102K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,559K shares , representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,758K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,646K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,988K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 93.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,368K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,915K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 7.80% over the last quarter.

