Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Texas Instruments (TXN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.34% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $210.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $312.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from its latest reported closing price of $197.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,965MM, an increase of 27.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.56%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 949,341K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 82,639K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 36,102K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,559K shares , representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,758K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,646K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,988K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 93.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,368K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,915K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

