Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Terex (TEX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Terex (NYSE:TEX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.08% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terex is $58.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.08% from its latest reported closing price of $45.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,624MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.14%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 83,110K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,245K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 2.13% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,758K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 72.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,373K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,032K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.