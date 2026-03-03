Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Tenable Holdings (TENB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Tenable Holdings (NasdaqGS:TENB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.62% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $31.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.62% from its latest reported closing price of $19.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 1,214MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 37.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.12%, an increase of 42.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.72% to 116,300K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,562K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,179K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 86.68% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,244K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing an increase of 24.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 4.01% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 4,071K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 15.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,093K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 76.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 257.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,925K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 58.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.