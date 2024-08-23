Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 270.64% Upside

As of August 15, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $63.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 270.64% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 950.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of TECX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 849K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company.

5AM Venture Management holds 647K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 466K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 431K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 378K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

