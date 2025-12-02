Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Tamboran Resources (TBN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.39% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources is $43.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 81.39% from its latest reported closing price of $23.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamboran Resources. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBN is 0.22%, an increase of 19.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.61% to 6,472K shares.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 1,738K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 74.94% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 759K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 571K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 564K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 32.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 61.49% over the last quarter.

