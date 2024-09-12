Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of T. Rowe Price Group (NasdaqGS:TROW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.75% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for T. Rowe Price Group is $118.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from its latest reported closing price of $104.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for T. Rowe Price Group is 6,683MM, a decrease of 1.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in T. Rowe Price Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROW is 0.24%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 175,312K shares. The put/call ratio of TROW is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,032K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,610K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 5,778K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares , representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 74.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,731K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,643K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,490K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 52.28% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.46 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price’s disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

