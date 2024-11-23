Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Synopsys (LSE:0LBP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Synopsys (LSE:0LBP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is 650.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 496.66 GBX to a high of 736.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of 559.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 6,629MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LBP is 0.42%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 164,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,246K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 7,165K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBP by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,857K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing a decrease of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBP by 64.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,840K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LBP by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,054K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares , representing a decrease of 45.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBP by 96.36% over the last quarter.

