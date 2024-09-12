Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial (SF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is $93.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of $82.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is 5,252MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.29%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 106,902K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,471K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,094K shares , representing a decrease of 75.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 40.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,187K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,097K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,059K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares , representing an increase of 24.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,954K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

