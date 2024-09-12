Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (SF.PRD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SF.PRD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF.PRD is 0.30%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 3,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRD by 9.38% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRD by 9.14% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 527K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRD by 2.21% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRD by 13.83% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRD by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.