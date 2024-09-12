Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (SF.PRC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SF.PRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF.PRC is 0.15%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 1,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRC by 4.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 367K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 185K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRC by 16.99% over the last quarter.

