Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (SF.PRB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SF.PRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF.PRB is 0.29%, an increase of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 1,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF.PRB by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

