News & Insights

Stocks
SFB

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (SFB) with Overweight Recommendation

September 12, 2024 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SFB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is $24.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.67 to a high of $29.12. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is 5,252MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.11%, an increase of 23.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 1,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFB / Stifel Financial Corp. - Corporate Bond/Note Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 855K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 5.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 1.59% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 37.36% over the last quarter.

QPFF - American Century Quality Preferred ETF holds 13K shares.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.