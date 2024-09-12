Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (SFB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SFB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is $24.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.67 to a high of $29.12. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is 5,252MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.11%, an increase of 23.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 1,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 855K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 5.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 1.59% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 37.36% over the last quarter.

QPFF - American Century Quality Preferred ETF holds 13K shares.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 7.98% over the last quarter.

