Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of STAAR Surgical (STAA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of STAAR Surgical (NasdaqGM:STAA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.25% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $22.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $55.27. The average price target represents an increase of 33.25% from its latest reported closing price of $16.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STAAR Surgical is 534MM, an increase of 69.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.16%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 57,934K shares. The put/call ratio of STAA is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 10,849K shares representing 22.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 32.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,192K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 34.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 35.90% over the last quarter.

Resona Asset Management Co. holds 1,500K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 1.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,328K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Staar Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

