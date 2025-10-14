Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SPX Technologies (SPXC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is $209.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.36 to a high of $238.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of $180.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,789MM, a decrease of 12.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.33%, an increase of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 60,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,782K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 25.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,423K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,392K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 40.70% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,357K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 72.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 307.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,357K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 72.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 317.62% over the last quarter.

