Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Sportradar Group (SRAD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Sportradar Group (NasdaqGS:SRAD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sportradar Group is $33.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $44.64. The average price target represents an increase of 53.06% from its latest reported closing price of $21.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sportradar Group is 1,160MM, a decrease of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportradar Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRAD is 0.57%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 216,579K shares. The put/call ratio of SRAD is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 68,172K shares representing 30.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 29,203K shares representing 13.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Radcliff Management holds 13,135K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,152K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares , representing an increase of 70.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRAD by 215.18% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 6,314K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares , representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAD by 32.77% over the last quarter.

