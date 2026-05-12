Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Spire (SR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Spire (NYSE:SR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.64% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spire is $101.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from its latest reported closing price of $85.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,364MM, a decrease of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 41.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.05%, an increase of 70.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.04% to 58,598K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,511K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,547K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,250K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,184K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 80.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,625K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 17.99%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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