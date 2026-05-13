Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Spire Inc. - Corporate Bond (SRJN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Spire Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SRJN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spire Inc. - Corporate Bond is $27.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.82 to a high of $30.18. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of $24.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spire Inc. - Corporate Bond is 2,704MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

First Command Advisory Services holds 0K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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