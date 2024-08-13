Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of S&P Global (SPGI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.51% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is $545.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $598.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.51% from its latest reported closing price of $484.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 13,770MM, an increase of 3.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,929 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.56%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 300,798K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,871K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 12.55% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,033K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,096K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,006K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,361K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,277K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 47.37% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.